Inspire Medical Systems GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.33, revenue of $78.4M beats by $2.8M
Feb. 08, 2022 4:26 PM ETInspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Inspire Medical Systems press release (NYSE:INSP): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.33.
- Revenue of $78.4M (+70.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.8M.
- Inspire expects full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $318 million to $326 million, which would represent growth of approximately 36% to 40% over full year 2021 revenue of $233.4 million. Gross margin for the full year 2022 is anticipated to be in the range of 85% to 86%.
- In addition, during each quarter of 2022, the Company expects to activate 52 to 56 new U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy, and add 11 to 12 new territories.