Inspire Medical Systems GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.33, revenue of $78.4M beats by $2.8M

  • Inspire Medical Systems press release (NYSE:INSP): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.33.
  • Revenue of $78.4M (+70.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.8M.
  • Inspire expects full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $318 million to $326 million, which would represent growth of approximately 36% to 40% over full year 2021 revenue of $233.4 million. Gross margin for the full year 2022 is anticipated to be in the range of 85% to 86%.
  • In addition, during each quarter of 2022, the Company expects to activate 52 to 56 new U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy, and add 11 to 12 new territories.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.