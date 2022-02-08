The midpoint of Healthpeak's (NYSE:PEAK) 2022 adjusted FFO guidance falls short of the consensus estimate. Its Q4 results matched the average analyst estimate while revenue topped consensus.

The REIT issued 2022 guidance for adjusted FFO per share of $1.68-$1.74 (midpoint of $1.71) vs. consensus of $1.73 and expects total portfolio same-store cash net operating income growth of 3.25%-7.75%; that compares with the 4.4% same-store cash NOI growth it reported for 2021.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of $0.41 matches that average analyst estimate of $0.41, increased from $0.40 in Q3 2021 and was unchanged from $0.41 in Q4 2020.

Total pro forma same-store portfolio cash NOI rose 4.0% Y/Y, with life science same-store cash NOI rising 5.4% and medical office building same-store cash NOI up 3.6%.

Q4 total revenue of $483.2M beats the consensus estimate of $472.9M and increased from $481.5M in Q3 and $431.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Total costs and expenses of $459.1M increased from $438.8M in Q3 and $439.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on Feb. 9 at 11:00 AM ET.

