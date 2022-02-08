Why did Harley-Davidson stock surge today? Earnings impressed
Feb. 08, 2022 4:30 PM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) gained 15.53% after the motorcycle seller's earnings report impressed.
- HOG reported consolidated revenue was up 40% during the quarter as stronger unit sales and product mix contributed. The company noted that consolidated net income in the fourth quarter reflected the financial services segment operating income offsetting the motorcycles and parts segment operating losses in the seasonally slow quarter.
- Gross margin was down two percentage points during the quarter compared to a year ago as stronger units and pricing were offset by negative cost headwinds across the supply chain and higher additional EU tariffs.
- Looking ahead, HOG execs said the company is committed to achieving the long-term Hardwire Strategy.
- Read the Harley-Davidson earnings call transcript.