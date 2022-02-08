Compass Minerals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 misses by $0.09, revenue of $331.5M misses by $31.24M

  • Compass Minerals press release (NYSE:CMP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $331.5M (+7% Y/Y) misses by $31.24M.
  • Outlook: The company reduced fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $200 million to $235 million largely due to trends in the company's Salt segment, and reduced capital spending guidance by $25 million from prior expectations to $100 million to $110 million
  • 1H FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue to range between $590 million to $690 million; and EBITDA of $120 million to $160 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.