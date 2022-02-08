Compass Minerals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 misses by $0.09, revenue of $331.5M misses by $31.24M
- Compass Minerals press release (NYSE:CMP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $331.5M (+7% Y/Y) misses by $31.24M.
- Outlook: The company reduced fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $200 million to $235 million largely due to trends in the company's Salt segment, and reduced capital spending guidance by $25 million from prior expectations to $100 million to $110 million
- 1H FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue to range between $590 million to $690 million; and EBITDA of $120 million to $160 million.