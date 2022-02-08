FLEETCOR Technologies invests in Motorq, Mina
Feb. 08, 2022 4:33 PM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) announced a minority investment in Motorq, a connected-car data and analytics firm, and a follow-on investment with Mina, a cloud-based digital re-charging software platform.
- The U.S. partnership with Motorq and international tie-up with Mina establishes a new standard for managing commercial fleets with electric vehicles (EV) by simplifying the charging and payment process.
- FLT's complementary relationships with Motorq and Mina strengthen management tools that provide businesses with data, controls and digital payment capabilities.
- The investments also provide the capital to scale FLT's product offering more quickly across regions.
- Driven by a need for businesses to reimburse employees who charge their company EVs at home, FLT is partnering with Motorq in the U.S. and Mina in the U.K. to capture charge event data directly from EVs and home charging stations, respectively.
- These solutions allow fleet customers to accurately track all EV charging events, and by doing so enable reimbursement of employees for at-home charging.