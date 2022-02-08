Steris Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 beats by $0.16, revenue of $1.2B in-line
Feb. 08, 2022 4:34 PM ETSTERIS plc (STE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Steris press release (NYSE:STE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $1.2B (+48.3% Y/Y) in-line.
- FY22 Guidance:
- The Company is updating its expectations for fiscal 2022. Constant currency organic revenue growth is now anticipated to be approximately 11%, compared with prior expectations of 10-11%
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share are now anticipated to be in the range of $7.85 to $7.95 ($7.67 consensus), compared with prior expectations of $7.60 to $7.85.
- Capital expenditures are now anticipated to be approximately $300 million and free cash flow is expected to be approximately $420 million.