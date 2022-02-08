Enphase rockets higher after powerful Q4 beat; solar peers also rise

Feb. 08, 2022 4:30 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)NOVA, SPWR, FSLR, RUN, SEDGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments

Solar panels on the tiled roof of the building in the sun. Top view through grape leaves. Image for illustration on energy, self-reliance, autonomy and security.

Lari Bat/iStock via Getty Images

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) +14.5% post-market after easily exceeding estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues and guiding Q1 revenues above expectations.

Solar peers also are rising in extended trading, including SEDG +7%, RUN +6.5%, FSLR +3.9%, SPWR +3.9%, NOVA +3.7%.

Enphase said revenues came in at a quarterly record of $412.7M, up 56% Y/Y and 17% Q/Q, along with 40.2% for non-GAAP gross margin, unchanged from the year-ago quarter; it shipped more than 3M microinverters, or 1,082 MW DC, and 100.2 MWh of Enphase IQ Batteries; Q4 non-GAAP operating income rose to $97.7M from $85.9M in Q3.

The company issued upside guidance for Q1 revenues of $420M-$440M, above $407.1M analyst consensus estimate, as well as non-GAAP gross margin of 38%-41%.

"We were able to meet the surge in customer demand while successfully navigating supply constraints and logistics challenges," the company said.

Enphase shares have lost 23% YTD and 27% over the past year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.