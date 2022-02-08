Doximity sets fiscal 2022 guidance ahead of consensus after strong earnings beat
Feb. 08, 2022 4:37 PM ETDoximity, Inc. (DOCS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) shares have climbed ~7% in the post-market on Tuesday after the company’s Q3 financials for fiscal 2022 stood well ahead of expectations.
- Revenue for the quarter surged ~67% YoY to $97.9M beating Street forecasts by as much as ~$11.6M. Meanwhile, the GAAP net income more than trebled from the previous year’s quarter to $55.6M.
- For Q4 FY22, Doximity (DOCS) expects $89M – $90M in revenue and $34M – $35M in adj. EBITDA. The consensus estimates for the quarter currently stand at $89.2M.
- For full-year FY22, the company has updated its revenue and adj. EBITDA forecasts to $338.9M – $339.9M and $144.9M – $145.9M compared to Bloomberg estimates of $327.5M and $129M, respectively.
- "We had a strong Q3 led by our existing clients as our net revenue retention rate hit 171%," Doximity (DOCS) CEO Jeff Tangney noted ahead of the earnings call on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. EST.
- Coinciding with the earnings release, the company also announced the acquisition of the on-call physician scheduling site Amion. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close on April 01.