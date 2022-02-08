Atmos Energy GAAP EPS of $1.86 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.01B misses by $10M

Feb. 08, 2022 4:39 PM ETAtmos Energy Corporation (ATO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Atmos Energy press release (NYSE:ATO): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.86 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $1.01B (+10.4% Y/Y) misses by $10M.

  • FY22 Guidance:

    • Earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2022 is expected to be in the previously announced range of $5.40 to $5.60 vs. $5.50 consensus.
    • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion in fiscal 2022.
    • The company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2022 is $2.72, which represents an 8.8% increase over fiscal 2021.
