Trinseo Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83, revenue of $1.3B
- Trinseo press release (NYSE:TSE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83.
- Revenue of $1.3B (+69.3% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA of $133 million, including a $7 million favorable impact from net timing.
- Cash from operations of $214 million and capital expenditures of $55 million resulted in Free Cash Flow of $159 million.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Full-year 2022 net income from continuing operations of $294 million to $332 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $700 million to $750 million
- Full-year 2022 cash from operations of $530 million to $580 million and Free Cash Flow of $350 million to $400 million