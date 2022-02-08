Trinseo Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83, revenue of $1.3B

Feb. 08, 2022 4:39 PM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Trinseo press release (NYSE:TSE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83.
  • Revenue of $1.3B (+69.3% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $133 million, including a $7 million favorable impact from net timing.
  • Cash from operations of $214 million and capital expenditures of $55 million resulted in Free Cash Flow of $159 million.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Full-year 2022 net income from continuing operations of $294 million to $332 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $700 million to $750 million
  • Full-year 2022 cash from operations of $530 million to $580 million and Free Cash Flow of $350 million to $400 million
