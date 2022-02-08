Gladstone Investment Q3 earnings beat reflect expenses cut in half
Feb. 08, 2022 4:39 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) third-quarter earnings highlighted a boost to net investment income thanks to shrinking expenses.
- Total investment income of $16.74M in Q3 fell from $18.54M in Q2. This decline was offset by Q4 expenses of $8.34M vs. $16.37M in the previous quarter.
- As a result, net investment income of $8.4M in Q3 surged from $2.2M in Q2.
- Total dollars repaid and collected from sales were $74.72M in Q3, up substantially from just $362K in Q2.
- Q3 net assets of $440.59M was unchanged from the previous period.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 9 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, Gladstone Investment Q3 net investment income of $0.26 per share beat the $0.23 consensus and rose from $0.23 in the second quarter.