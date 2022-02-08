BP (NYSE:BP) put in a respectable set of results before market open, and shares outperformed most of the day, before trading lower with oil prices into the close. Management led a wide-ranging, but relatively constructive conference call:

Capital allocation - management likes the 60/40 split of free cash flow between shareholders and the balance sheet; net debt has fallen by ~$20b from the highs, and management wants to see it continue to trend lower before changing the capital allocation framework.

Inflation - the only place BP is seeing inflation in 2022 is in solar panels and the lower 48 upstream business, where service costs are up 5-10%; however, BP is just going to market with bids for the Empire windfarms, and will report back to the market on cost inflation in due course.

Production - BP had previously discussed reducing upstream production 40% by 2030 through asset sales and natural decline; today, Management indicated they will keep the base business flat from here and slowly sell assets to hit the 2030 production target.

Lower 48 - "We're investing pretty much everything we can and every basin with one exception, which is BPX, which will continue to manage for a dividend."

BP's continued pivots over the past five years have taken a toll on the share price. The shares have been the worst performing amongst majors over the past three years. Today, management is largely sticking to the plan of lower production and an improved balance sheet, with the caveat that underlying production will not naturally decline. This will create an opportunity for more asset sales in the out years, an incremental positive relative to what the market knew before the call.