Prospect Capital Q2 NII beats as originations double from Q1
Feb. 08, 2022 4:41 PM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Q2 FY2022 net investment income of $0.22 exceeded the $0.18 average of two estimates and rose from a penny in Q1; remained unchanged from $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.
- Total investment income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021 was $175.4M, vs. $163.8M (average of two analyst estimates); compares with $169.5M in Q1 and $172.3M in Q2 2021.
- Prospect Capital (PSEC) shares rise 0.7% in after-hours tradng.
- Total originations of $855.4.0M more than doubled from $424.7M in Q1; Q3-to-date originations are $284.0M.
- Total repayments were $444.1M vs. $324.0M in Q1; repayments in Q3-to-date are $107.8M.
- Net asset value per common share of $10.60 vs. $10.12 at Sept. 30, 2021.
- Total investments at fair value rose to $7.00B at Dec. 31, 2021 from $6.43B at Sept. 30.
- Net of cash debt to equity ratio was 51.3% in Q2 vs. 48.2% in Q1.
- Conference call on Feb. 9 at 11:00 AM ET.
