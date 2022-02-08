Prospect Capital Q2 NII beats as originations double from Q1

Feb. 08, 2022 4:41 PM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments

Blue double exposure of money coins stacking with bar graph for financial and investment business concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Q2 FY2022 net investment income of $0.22 exceeded the $0.18 average of two estimates and rose from a penny in Q1; remained unchanged from $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Total investment income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021 was $175.4M, vs. $163.8M (average of two analyst estimates); compares with $169.5M in Q1 and $172.3M in Q2 2021.
  • Prospect Capital (PSEC) shares rise 0.7% in after-hours tradng.
  • Total originations of $855.4.0M more than doubled from $424.7M in Q1; Q3-to-date originations are $284.0M.
  • Total repayments were $444.1M vs. $324.0M in Q1; repayments in Q3-to-date are $107.8M.
  • Net asset value per common share of $10.60 vs. $10.12 at Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Total investments at fair value rose to $7.00B at Dec. 31, 2021 from $6.43B at Sept. 30.
  • Net of cash debt to equity ratio was 51.3% in Q2 vs. 48.2% in Q1.
  • Conference call on Feb. 9 at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Prospect Capital GAAP NII of $0.22 beats by $0.05
