FuboTV unit announces market access agreement with Cleveland Cavaliers

Feb. 08, 2022 4:43 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor5 Comments

betting in basketball

Manuel-F-O/iStock via Getty Images

  • FuboTV's (NYSE:FUBO) unit Fubo Gaming announced a market access agreement with The Cleveland Cavaliers, making Fubo Sportsbook an Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner of the team when the sportsbook launches in Ohio, pending requisite regulatory approvals.
  • The partnership will feature the opening of a 3K sq. ft. sports lounge inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which will serve as a game-day destination for fans with incentives and special bonus offers provided by Fubo Sportsbook.
  • Additionally, fans will be able to watch NBA games and other sporting events from the lounge.
  • Fubo Gaming launched Fubo Sportsbook in Q4 and is live in two states - Iowa and Arizona.
  • The unit expects to announce the launch of Fubo Sportsbook in additional markets in the coming months.
  • This marks Fubo Gaming’s 7th market access agreement, in addition to Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.