FuboTV unit announces market access agreement with Cleveland Cavaliers
Feb. 08, 2022 4:43 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara
- FuboTV's (NYSE:FUBO) unit Fubo Gaming announced a market access agreement with The Cleveland Cavaliers, making Fubo Sportsbook an Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner of the team when the sportsbook launches in Ohio, pending requisite regulatory approvals.
- The partnership will feature the opening of a 3K sq. ft. sports lounge inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which will serve as a game-day destination for fans with incentives and special bonus offers provided by Fubo Sportsbook.
- Additionally, fans will be able to watch NBA games and other sporting events from the lounge.
- Fubo Gaming launched Fubo Sportsbook in Q4 and is live in two states - Iowa and Arizona.
- The unit expects to announce the launch of Fubo Sportsbook in additional markets in the coming months.
- This marks Fubo Gaming’s 7th market access agreement, in addition to Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.