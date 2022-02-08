Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) added to a big day after issuing its earnings report, which was .

Revenue was up 6% to $1.14B with connected fitness subscriptions growing 66% year-over-year to 2.77M and paid digital subscriptions up 38% to 862K.

The company noted the Q2 average net monthly connected fitness churn was 0.79% and the 12-month retention rate was 92%.

Looking ahead, Peloton (PTON) sees full-year revenue of $3.8B vs. $4.0B consensus.

Strategy update: "Our high net promoter scores, strong retention rates, and passionate community provide clear evidence of our value proposition and the positive impact we have on millions of Members’ lives each and every day. But, our investments will be made more judiciously and with greater discipline than we have exhibited over the past several quarters. "

The conference call is set for 5:00 p.m. ET during which execs are not expected to discuss any of the acquisition speculation.

Shares of Peloton (PTON) rose 2.31% in after-hours trading to $38.00 after breaking more than 25% higher during the regular session. PTON still trades well below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.