FMC Non-GAAP EPS of $2.16 beats by $0.15, revenue of $1.41B beats by $40M

Feb. 08, 2022 4:46 PM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • FMC press release (NYSE:FMC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.16 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $1.41B (+22.6% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: The company is forecasting full-year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.55 billion, an increase of 7 percent at the midpoint versus 2021 driven by volume and price growth in all regions partially offset by currency headwinds. That compares with consensus of $5.34B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.48 billion, representing 6 percent year-over-year growth at the midpoint.
  • Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $6.80 to $8.10 vs. consensus of $7.73
