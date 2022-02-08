Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Q4 earnings came in a penny shy of the consensus estimate as net interest income slipped from Q3 and the year-ago quarter.

The REIT's mortgage portfolio grew by 20% during 2021 to more than $7.9B and produced distributable earnings exceeding the company's dividend.

"In addition, ARI added $800M of term leverage during the past year, fortifying our balance sheet and lowering our cost of capital," said CEO, President and interim CFO Stuart Rothstein.

Q4 distributable EPS (before realized losses and impairments on real estate owned, investments and interest rate swap) were $0.32, trailing the $0.33 consensus and declining from $0.35 in Q3 and $0.36 in Q4 2020.

Net interest income of $59.2M vs. $60.7M in Q3 and $64.7M in Q4 2020.

Book value per share of $15.19 at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. $15.54 at Sept. 30.

During the quarter, Apollo Commercial (ARI) committed $1.7B ($1.3B funded) to new floating rate mortgage loans.

Q4 gross add-on fundings of $145M vs. $113M in Q3.

Held 67 loans with a carrying value of ~$7.9B vs. 66 loans with carrying value of ~$7.3B in Q3; W/A unlevered all-in yield on loan portfolio is 4.9% vs. 5.2% in Q3.

Conference call on Feb. 9 at 10:00 AM ET.

