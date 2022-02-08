NCR Corp. jumps after announcing strategic review that could include sale
Feb. 08, 2022 4:55 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- NCR Corp. (NYSE:NCR) soared 10% in after hours trading after it announced that its board will conduct a strategic review that could include the sale of the company or some of its businesses, a spinoff, or other structural changes.
- The board hasn't set a timetable for the conclusion of the review and the company won't comment further unless and until NCR determines that more disclosure is beneficial or required by law, according to a statement.
- The potential sale comes after a report in 2019 that private equity firm Warburg Pincus had been in talks to purchase the ATM maker. Apollo Global and other PE firms were also speculated to be around the process. Bloomberg reported in May 2019 that NCR was considering its options after getting takeover interest.
- NCR also reported Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.03B misses by $20M.
- On Monday, NCR Q4 2021 earnings preview.