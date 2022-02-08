Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) said it has expanded the company-wide certification and continuous monitoring of its production as "responsibly sourced gas" to include its newly acquired Haynesville acreage in addition to the previously announced program in Appalachia.

Southwestern said the added acreage will increase its total certified responsibly sourced gas to more than 5B cf/day of gross operated production.

The company said it is utilizing Project Canary's TrustWell standards and Canary X continuous monitoring devices for its entire portfolio in both the Appalachia and Haynesville basins.

"The ability to monitor emissions from our operations at the pad level is a clear differentiator and will allow SWN to efficiently and effectively reduce emissions," the company said.

Southwestern Energy is an "underfollowed" shale driller that has worked hard to reduce its expenses, allowing it to generate positive free cash flow, Power Hedge wrote in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.