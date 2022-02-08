Why did Novavax stock drop today? Concerns on COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Feb. 08, 2022 5:01 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Coronavirus covid-19 vaccine

jonathanfilskov-photography/E+ via Getty Images

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares closed sharply lower on Tuesday, exceeding its 12-month decline to more than 70% after a Reuters report indicated that the biotech has underdelivered vaccine shipments in Europe and several lower-income countries.
  • As a result, the Philippines is weighing whether to amend its vaccine contract with Novavax (NVAX) and lower the order size. Meanwhile, two European countries are also considering whether the delayed shipments warrant a potential push back in vaccine rollouts.
  • Maryland-based Novavax (NVAX) said it was ramping up vaccine deliveries as quickly as possible to meet the quarterly requirements.
  • However, its shares sold off regardless, partly due to the underwhelming guidance provided by the rival COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for 2022.
  • Being a one-product company, Novavax (NVAX) relies heavily on the success of its COVID-19 vaccine. Last month, the biotech sought FDA authorization for the protein-based shot.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.