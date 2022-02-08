Why did Novavax stock drop today? Concerns on COVID-19 vaccine deliveries
Feb. 08, 2022 5:01 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares closed sharply lower on Tuesday, exceeding its 12-month decline to more than 70% after a Reuters report indicated that the biotech has underdelivered vaccine shipments in Europe and several lower-income countries.
- As a result, the Philippines is weighing whether to amend its vaccine contract with Novavax (NVAX) and lower the order size. Meanwhile, two European countries are also considering whether the delayed shipments warrant a potential push back in vaccine rollouts.
- Maryland-based Novavax (NVAX) said it was ramping up vaccine deliveries as quickly as possible to meet the quarterly requirements.
- However, its shares sold off regardless, partly due to the underwhelming guidance provided by the rival COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for 2022.
- Being a one-product company, Novavax (NVAX) relies heavily on the success of its COVID-19 vaccine. Last month, the biotech sought FDA authorization for the protein-based shot.