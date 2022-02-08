API bullish - if confirmed by DOE tomorrow
- API reported crude inventories fell 2.0mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 0.4mb on the week.
- Crude inventories at Cushing fell 2.5mb on the week according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories fell 1.1mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 1.6mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories fell 2.2mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.7mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a draw of 5.4mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a 0.3mb build.
- The API figures are bullish relative to the DOE expectations for tomorrow (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).