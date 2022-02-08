FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) shares gain 1.6% in after-hours trading as its 2022 revenue outlook tops the consensus estimate as the company foresees revenue growth resuming to more normal levels.

The payments company expects 2022 revenue of $3.19B-$3.25B, above the average analyst estimate of $3.17B. It expects adjusted EPS of $15.00-$15.50 (midpoint $15.25) for the year compares with the consensus of $15.23.

"Our current outlook is for the company to return to its normal growth cadence, with sales growth of 20%, organic growth of 9% to 11%, and adjusted EPS growth in the mid-teens," said Chief Financial Officer Charles Freund. "Volumes and revenue are expected to build throughout the year, as we continue to benefit from our growth investments and acquisitions."

FleetCor (FLT) does expect expenses to rise from 2021 as it operates a more normalized level, but intends to manage them in line with revenue growth.

For Q1, the company expects revenue of $740M-$760M vs. $746.1M consensus and adjusted EPS of $3.45-$3.55 compared with the average analyst estimate of $3.52.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Earlier, FleetCor Technologies (FLT) non-GAAP EPS of $3.72 beats by $0.12, revenue of $802.3M beats by $35.37M