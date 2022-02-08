Silvercorp Metals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.01, revenue of $59.08M beats by $0.61M
Feb. 08, 2022 5:15 PM ETSilvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Silvercorp Metals press release (NYSE:SVM): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $59.08M (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.61M.
- Shares -0.86% AH.
- Mined 292,072 tonnes of ore and milled 304,772 tonnes of ore, up 5% and 17% compared to the prior year quarter.
- Strong balance sheet with $211.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, down $9.5 million or 4% compared to $221.1 million as at September 30, 2021.
- 2023 Production Guidance: To mine and process approximately 1,040,000 - 1,140,000 tonnes of ores, yielding 6,300 to 7,900 ounces of gold, 7.0 million to 7.3 million ounces of silver, 68.4 million to 71.3 million pounds of lead, and 32.0 million to 34.5 million pounds of zinc.
- The guidance represents a production increase of approximately 9% in ores, 100% in gold, 11% in silver, 3% in lead, and 12% to 21% in zinc compared to the Fiscal 2022 guidance.
- The increased production guidance is made possible by over 629,000 metres of exploration and resource upgrade drilling completed at the mines from 2020 to 2021. During 2021 alone, over 409,000 metres of drilling were completed.