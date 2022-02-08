The Container Store sinks 21% aftermarket as Q3 results fail to impress

  • The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) sank 21% aftermarket despite reporting Q3 earnings and revenue that topped Street estimates.
  • TCS' free cash flow was -$6.1M as of Jan. 1, compared with $105M as of Dec. 26, 2020.
  • Q3 revenue fell 3% Y/Y to $267.3M, with general merchandise categories contributing all of the basis points decrease, while Custom Closets remained flat. Online sales decreased 36% Y/Y.
  • TCS expects Q4 consolidated sales to fall ~11% Y/Y, or decline 6% excluding the impact of the 53rd week of sales from Q4 2020. The $280M in expected sales in Q4 represents a 16% increase from Q4 2019.
  • Q4 EPS is expected to be ~$0.24.
