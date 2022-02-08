UDR Q4 results strengthened by robust pricing power, rental income

Feb. 08, 2022 5:21 PM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) fourth-quarter results beat the consensus estimates thanks to robust pricing power and rental income.
  • Q4 rental income of $347.02M jumped from $301.2M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 revenue of $348.21M topped the $338.63M consensus and rose from $302.4M in Q4 2020.
  • Operating expenses were $309.5M in Q4, up from $272.1M in the third quarter.
  • Q4 operating income of $123.94M vs. $88.3M in Q4 2020.
  • The company sees Q1 funds from operations of $0.53-0.55 per share, down from $0.63 in Q4.
  • Real estate held for investment on its balance sheet were $14.35B, up from $12.71B in Q4 of last year.
  • Conference call starts on Feb. 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.