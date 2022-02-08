UDR Q4 results strengthened by robust pricing power, rental income
Feb. 08, 2022 5:21 PM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- UDR (NYSE:UDR) fourth-quarter results beat the consensus estimates thanks to robust pricing power and rental income.
- Q4 rental income of $347.02M jumped from $301.2M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 revenue of $348.21M topped the $338.63M consensus and rose from $302.4M in Q4 2020.
- Operating expenses were $309.5M in Q4, up from $272.1M in the third quarter.
- Q4 operating income of $123.94M vs. $88.3M in Q4 2020.
- The company sees Q1 funds from operations of $0.53-0.55 per share, down from $0.63 in Q4.
- Real estate held for investment on its balance sheet were $14.35B, up from $12.71B in Q4 of last year.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.