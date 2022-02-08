Disney tests live-streaming Oscar noms in hint at its direct-to-consumer direction

Feb. 08, 2022 5:27 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • The Oscar nominations released today weren't just notable for the inroads that streaming names have made into the traditional bastion of Hollywood.
  • Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) used the relatively low-profile early-morning announcements to test live-streaming there and on Disney services (which included Hulu as well as ABC News Live and the various platforms owned by the film Academy).
  • "We are pleased with the results and will continue to test as part of our ongoing and iterative approach to deliver the best user experiences to consumers,” the company said.
  • That likely points the way to more sports streaming. Disney already does live-streaming on its Hulu Plus Live TV offering and ESPN+, but more sports could come to Disney+ (as Disney does with Disney + Hotstar in India), as well as other events like its fan-focused D23 Expo, TechCrunch notes.
  • Walt Disney is set to report earnings after the closing bell Wednesday; consensus expectations are for some robust year-over-year growth: to EPS of $0.63 (up 97%) and revenue of just under $21 billion (up 29%).
