FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) -2.8% post-market despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings, a 23% Y/Y rise in revenues, and authorizing a new $1B stock buyback program.

FMC said Q4 pricing was higher in all regions, helping to lift North America revenues by 81% from the year-earlier quarter, driven by a combination of strong selective herbicide volumes, higher prices, new products and continued market expansion of Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr active ingredients.

For Q1, FMC issues in-line guidance for EPS of $1.50-$1.90 vs. $1.75 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $1.22B-$1.34B vs. $1.29B consensus.

For FY 2022, FMC sees EPS of $6.80-$8.10, in line with $7.73 consensus, on revenues of $5.25B-$5.55B, in line with $5.34B consensus, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.32B-$1.48B, also in line with $1.43B consensus.

"FMC delivered results above the mid-point of our guidance in spite of elevated input costs, FX headwinds and challenges with raw material availability impacting the company and the broader industry," the company said.

FMC shares are down slightly during the past year and so far this year.