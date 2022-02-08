Highwoods Properties Q4 beat helped by improving leasing activity
Feb. 08, 2022 5:48 PM ETHighwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) fourth-quarter results came in better-than-expected as leasing activity improved.
- Moreover, Q4 funds from operations "was the highest in our history, and we were above the high-end of our upwardly revised full year outlook even when excluding land sale gains," said President and CEO Ted Klinck.
- The company sees 2022 FFO at $3.72-3.92 per share vs. the $3.86 consensus.
- Q4 revenues were $203.21M, topping the $199.8M consensus and up from $179.9M in Q4 of last year.
- Q4 operating expenses of $143.43M compared with $129.2M in Q4 2020.
- Buildings and tenant improvement in the fourth quarter were $5.72B, up from $4.98B in Q4 a year ago.
- Q4 same property net operating income of $116.1M edged higher from $114.01M in the year-ago period.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 9 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- At the beginning of February, Highwoods Properties declared a $0.50 per share dividend.