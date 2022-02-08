Highwoods Properties Q4 beat helped by improving leasing activity

Feb. 08, 2022 5:48 PM ETHighwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Book about REIT - Real Estate Investment Trust isolated on wooden table.

syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

  • Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) fourth-quarter results came in better-than-expected as leasing activity improved.
  • Moreover, Q4 funds from operations "was the highest in our history, and we were above the high-end of our upwardly revised full year outlook even when excluding land sale gains," said President and CEO Ted Klinck.
  • The company sees 2022 FFO at $3.72-3.92 per share vs. the $3.86 consensus.
  • Q4 revenues were $203.21M, topping the $199.8M consensus and up from $179.9M in Q4 of last year.
  • Q4 operating expenses of $143.43M compared with $129.2M in Q4 2020.
  • Buildings and tenant improvement in the fourth quarter were $5.72B, up from $4.98B in Q4 a year ago.
  • Q4 same property net operating income of $116.1M edged higher from $114.01M in the year-ago period.
  • Conference call starts on Feb. 9 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • At the beginning of February, Highwoods Properties declared a $0.50 per share dividend.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.