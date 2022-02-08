Adtalem Global Education falls 18% postmarket after slashing 2022 forecast

  • Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) dropped 18% postmarket after it slashed its 2022 forecast, citing continued COVID-19 headwinds.
  • For 2022, ATGE cut its guidance for adj. revenue to $1.35B-1.39B, vs. prior outlook of $1.68B-1.74B.
  • ATGE also reduced its 2022 adj. EPS forecast to $2.90-3.10, vs. prior outlook of $4.20-4.45.
  • ATGE said COVID-related headwinds associated with the Omicron variant continues to negatively impact enrollments.
  • The revised guidance takes into account the pending sale of Financial Services segment, thereby moving it to discontinued operations.
  • ATGE stock declined 28.4% in the past 1 year.
