Why did BioNTech stock drop today? Pfizer 2022 guidance

Feb. 08, 2022 5:57 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

BioNTech And Pfizer Sign Contract With European Commission On Covid-19 Vaccine

Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images News

  • BioNTech (BNTX -7.6%) had a rough Tuesday with shares closing down 7.6%.
  • Pfizer's (PFE -2.8%) Q4 2021 earnings, released this morning, as well as its 2022 guidance, weighed on BioNTech shares. This, even though Pfizer beat on the bottom line.
  • That's because even though Pfizer unveiled bullish 2022 guidance -- including $98B to $102B in revenue -- that still fell short of what the Street was looking for.
  • BioNTech's fortunes are tied to Pfizer's as the companies developed an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The shot played a central role in Pfizer's massive revenue growth for the quarter compared to the prior-year period.
  • Pfizer actually raised the revenue guidance for Comirnaty, the brand name of the COVID-19 vaccine, for 2022 to $32B
  • The company said sales revenue in the quarter for the shot was $12.5B. For the year, it was $36.8B.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha Director of Quantitative Strategies Steven Cress considers BioNTech one of his top stock picks for 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.