Why did BioNTech stock drop today? Pfizer 2022 guidance
Feb. 08, 2022
- BioNTech (BNTX -7.6%) had a rough Tuesday with shares closing down 7.6%.
- Pfizer's (PFE -2.8%) Q4 2021 earnings, released this morning, as well as its 2022 guidance, weighed on BioNTech shares. This, even though Pfizer beat on the bottom line.
- That's because even though Pfizer unveiled bullish 2022 guidance -- including $98B to $102B in revenue -- that still fell short of what the Street was looking for.
- BioNTech's fortunes are tied to Pfizer's as the companies developed an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The shot played a central role in Pfizer's massive revenue growth for the quarter compared to the prior-year period.
- Pfizer actually raised the revenue guidance for Comirnaty, the brand name of the COVID-19 vaccine, for 2022 to $32B
- The company said sales revenue in the quarter for the shot was $12.5B. For the year, it was $36.8B.
