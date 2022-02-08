XPO Logistics rises 4% postmarket on Q4 earnings beat, bright outlook
Feb. 08, 2022 6:07 PM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) rises 4% postmarket on better-than-expected Q4 earnings and 2022 earnings outlook that topped Street estimates.
- 2022 adj. EPS is expected to be $5-5.45, up 22% Y/Y at the mid-point of the range, well above consensus estimate of $4.74.
- XPO expects 2022 adj. EBITDA of $1.36B-1.40B, up 11% Y/Y at the mid-point of the range. North American LTL is expected to generate at least $1B of full year adj. EBITDA.
- "In North American LTL, the operating ratio degradation we saw last quarter bottomed out in Oct. with the launch of our action plan. This created immediate momentum — we reduced Y/Y operating ratio erosion throughout the quarter and significantly improved our service metrics. Given our traction with LTL volume and yield, we expect 2022 adj. operating ratio to inflect to Y/Y improvement mid-year," said XPO CEO Brad Jacobs.
- Net capital expenditures are expected to be $425M-475M in 2022, while forecast for free cash flow is $400M-$450M.