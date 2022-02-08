Nikola responds to questions on supply chain department
Feb. 08, 2022 6:16 PM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) issued a statement in response to a story from earlier in the day on supply chain execs that have reportedly departed from the company.
- Nikola's statement: "Nikola’s supply chain department is intact and Nikola continues to hire. The supply chain department has been intentionally strengthened with new and existing leadership. Nikola is focusing its efforts on getting its first BEVs and FCEVs to market and continues to hire strategically for critical roles. We have nearly 1000 employees now, including 220 new hires within the last 120 days. Nikola encourages you to listen to our earnings call on Feb. 24 to get an accurate overview of the company and its progress."
- Nikola (NKLA) ended the day up 2.79% and added another 0.13% in the after-hours session.