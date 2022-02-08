Strong growth in non-COVID product sales propels Qiagen to Q4 earnings beat
Feb. 08, 2022 6:21 PM ETQIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- An 8% increase in sales of its non-COVID products in Q4 2021 compared to the prior-year period helped Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) beat both on the top and bottom line.
- Shares are up more than 5% in after-hours trading.
- Sales of non-COVID products were $400M for the quarter. COVID-19 product revenue declined 9% to $183M in the quarter.
- However, for full year 2021, both businesses saw growth. Non-COVID products sales increased 24% to ~1.5B, while COVID product sales increased 14% to $704M.
- Qiagen's biggest sales segment is consumables and that increased 5% to $517M compared to Q4 2020.
- Although net income dropped 39% to $129M, for the year, it rose 43% to $513M.
