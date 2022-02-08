The major U.S. equity averages managed to build strength throughout the session on Tuesday, leading to larger-than-1% advances in the Dow and Nasdaq. The S&P 500 trailed a bit but still posted a notable climb. However, even with the gains, stocks remained in a general holding pattern after bouncing back from January's massive losses.

While stocks generally posted gains, shares of COVID vaccine makers were left out of the upswing. Signs that the market may have peaked weighed on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was also left out of the broader advance. Shares lost nearly half their value on weak earnings and guidance. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) also posted a notable decline on the session, amid worries about the prospects for its developmental lung cancer drug.

Looking at some of the day's standout gainers, Teradata (NYSE:TDC) expanded its value by more than a quarter on earnings news. Meanwhile, Alcoa (NYSE:AA) got a boost from higher aluminum prices, reaching a new 52-week high.

Sector In Focus

Signs that demand for COVID vaccines might be waning drove a general slide in shares of vaccine makers.

Novavax (NVAX) led the retreat, dropping nearly 12% after it revealed COVID vaccine deliveries that fell short of expectations. Data included in Pfizer's earnings report also pointed to narrowing growth prospects for the product category.

Pulled down by general worries in the sector, Moderna (MRNA) slipped 4%, while BioNTech (BNTX) posted a decline of almost 8%.

Standout Gainer

Strong earnings and an upbeat forecast fueled a massive buying spree in Teradata (TDC), with the stock jumping 26% on the day.

While the company's revenue proved sluggish, dropping more than 3% from last year, the provider of database and analytics software topped expectations with its Q4 earnings. The bottom-line figure more than doubled the amount predicted by market analysts.

The company also raised its forecast for annual recurring revenue in its public cloud segment, saying it now expected growth of about 80%. Previously the firm had predicted 70% growth.

Meanwhile, TDC projected total ARR growth in the mid-to-high-single-digit percentage range. In prior guidance, the company had seen the measure flat to up by a low-single-digit percentage.

Prompted by the blockbuster earnings report, TDC surged $10.61 to close at $50.89. In late January, shares approached a 52-week low of $37.05 reached in March. Tuesday's rally helped take the stock well off that mark, bringing it to levels last seen in early November.

Standout Loser

A calamitous earnings report sent SelectQuote (SLQT) plummeting 47%, as the company missed expectations with its latest quarterly results. The firm also issued a disappointing forecast for 2022.

The online insurance broker reported a quarterly net loss of $137M, compared to a profit of almost $90M last year. Revenues plunged nearly 46% from last year to reach $195M.

SLQT also updated its guidance for fiscal 2022, which ends in June. The firm predicted revenue for the year of $810M-$850M. Analysts were generally looking for a figure above $1.3B.

The company blamed "unexpected challenges" in its senior segment, mostly dominated by its Medicare business. SLQT saw a 77% drop in the number of submitted policies for its Medicare supplement operations. Meanwhile, while submitted policies for Medicare Advantage climbed 38% from last year, the lifetime value of commissions per approved policies dropped 27% for the segment.

SLQT ended Tuesday's action at $3.44, a drop of $3.09 on the session. Even with this dramatic retreat, the close represented a significant improvement from the day's lows. The stock had reached as low as $2.52 earlier in the day -- a new intraday 52-week low.

All told, SLQT has lost about 87% of its value over the past 12 months.

Notable New High

Alcoa (AA) rode an advance in aluminum prices to yet another high, climbing nearly 10% on Tuesday. The rally was driven by signs of falling inventories in a period of tight supply.

Aluminum climbed 1.9% during the session to reach a level above $3,132 per metric ton. This price sits within striking distance of the level of $3,229/mt reached in October -- the highest mark for the industrial metal since 2008.

Given the strength of its underlying commodity, aluminum producer AA advanced $6.22 on the session to close at $69.97. This finish was off an intraday 52-week high of $71.97 set earlier in the day.

Higher aluminum prices have driven a long-term rally in AA. The stock has gained nearly 14% over the past month. Shares have more than tripled over the past 12 months.

Notable New Low

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) plunged 12% on concerns spurred by weak sales of Amgen's lung cancer drug Lumakras. The stock dropped to a fresh 52-week low, as investors worried that the poor showing for AMGN's product signaled disappointing results for MTRX's rival adagrasib.

Like Lumakras, adagrasib acts as a KRAS inhibitor and is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer -- the same indication as the AMGN product. AMGN's earnings report showed sales of just $45M for Lumakras, well below the nearly $62M that analysts had projected.

MRTX fell $14.28 on Tuesday to close at $106.42. Earlier in the session, the stock reached a new intraday 52-week low of $98.55.

Shares had reached a previous low in late January but bounced off that level in the following days. Tuesday's retreat more than reversed this recovery, as the stock pushed below that previous trough.

MRTX has fallen about 50% over the past year.

