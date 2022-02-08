Alcoa (AA +9.8%) soars alongside aluminum prices to the highest levels in 13 years and Goldman Sachs raised its forecast price for aluminum to $4,000/ton, according to Bloomberg.

Aluminum prices (LMAHDS03:COM) rose as much as 3.3% to $3,236/ton on the London Metal Exchange, surpassing a peak in October to reach the highest since 2008.

Also posting big moves: CENX +11.8%, ACH +8.4%, KALU +4.8%, ARNC +3.5%, CSTM +3.2%.

A collection of bullish factors have pushed the metal higher, including fears that fresh sanctions on Russia could curb the country's aluminum exports and rising energy prices which have put some smelters out of business.

The latest driver is a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in China's Guangxi province, a key aluminum producing region and where a major city is now on lockdown, threatening to disrupt aluminum production.

Goldman Sachs commodities maven Jeff Currie this week named aluminum among the markets that are "incredibly tight from a physical perspective."