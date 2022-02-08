Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) +2.4% post-market after saying it successfully built and tested a Stored Chemical Energy Propulsion lithium boiler that could be used to power the U.S. Navy's next generation torpedoes.

SCEPS is an advanced propulsion system that improves the capabilities of the MK 54 MOD 2 torpedo.

Aerojet Rocketdyne is under contract to the U.S. Navy to deliver SCEPS prototype afterbody/tailcone assemblies for an advanced propulsion system for the MK 54 MOD 2 Advanced Lightweight Torpedo.

Lockheed Martin is a buy despite the Federal Trade Commission's move to block its acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne, Logan Kane writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.