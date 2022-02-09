Shares of electric aircraft developer Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) soared 21% on Tuesday in the wake of a deal with South Korea’s SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) to create an emissions-free aerial ridesharing service in South Korea.

Joby shares closed at $4.65 on Tuesday after hitting session high of $4.69. The shares hit a 52-week low of $3.61 last Friday. SKT shares climbed 2% to $26.38.

The companies said the new partnership will leverage SKT’s expertise in telecommunications, autonomous driving and precise positioning. The collaboration will also tap into both companies’ relationship with Uber, which established a joint venture with SKT in 2021 and has been working with Joby since 2019. Uber is also a financial backer of Joby.

Joby has been developing electric aircraft called eVTOLs, short for electric-powered vertical take-off and landing aircraft. The vehicles are able to transport a pilot plus four passengers as far as 150 miles on a single charge, reaching a speed of 200 mph. They also produce less noise than traditional aircraft.

In its announcement with SKT, Joby also said that its ridesharing service in the US will be available to passengers via the Joby or Uber app in “core US markets.” Joby had said previously it hoped to launch a US commercial air taxi service in 2024.

Joby Aviation went public in August 2021 after it merged with SPAC Reinvent Technology Partners, or RTP, in a deal that pegged Joby’s enterprise value at $4.5B. RTP was headed by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus.

The stock soared more than 40% during its first session following the merger, reaching a high of $14.33 before closing at $13.40, up 34%. Reinvent Technology Partners’ stock closed at $10.03 for its final session before the merger.

The SPAC merger also included a $835M private placement led by Uber, billionaire Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group, plus entities affiliated with BlackRock, Baillie Gifford, and Fidelity. Toyota is also a backer of the company.