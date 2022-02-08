Steris shares unchanged after hours despite FQ3 2022 earnings beat,
Feb. 08, 2022 6:51 PM ETSTERIS plc (STE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Despite a bottom line beat in its fiscal Q3 2022 results, shares of Steris (NYSE:STE) are unchanged in after-hours trading.
- In addition, the company also increased its 2022 outlook. For example, adjusted earnings per diluted share are now anticipated to be in the range of $7.85 to $7.95 ($7.67 consensus), compared with prior expectations of $7.60 to $7.85.
- Net income for the quarter rose 58% to $39.3M in the quarter compared to FQ3 2021.
- Revenue increased ~49% to $1.2B. In the company's biggest segment, healthcare, revenue rose ~46% to ~$759.7B.
- Steris ended the quarter with ~$359.1M in cash.
