Steris shares unchanged after hours despite FQ3 2022 earnings beat,

Feb. 08, 2022 6:51 PM ETSTERIS plc (STE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Despite a bottom line beat in its fiscal Q3 2022 results, shares of Steris (NYSE:STE) are unchanged in after-hours trading.
  • In addition, the company also increased its 2022 outlook. For example, adjusted earnings per diluted share are now anticipated to be in the range of $7.85 to $7.95 ($7.67 consensus), compared with prior expectations of $7.60 to $7.85.
  • Net income for the quarter rose 58% to $39.3M in the quarter compared to FQ3 2021.
  • Revenue increased ~49% to $1.2B. In the company's biggest segment, healthcare, revenue rose ~46% to ~$759.7B.
  • Steris ended the quarter with ~$359.1M in cash.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Peter F. Way considers Steris an essential healthcare supply resource, and a buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.