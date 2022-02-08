Iron ore futures in Singapore surged past $150/metric ton to the highest level in five months, Bloomberg reports, as Chinese authorities moved to prioritize economic growth by giving the country's steel industry five additional years to start reining in its carbon emissions.

Iron ore futures (SCO:COM) in Singapore rose as much as 3.8% to $153/ton, the highest since August 31; benchmark 62% Fe fines (TIOC:COM) imported into Northern China were trading for $149.64/ton during morning trading, also the best since August 31.

Potentially relevant tickers include RIO, BHP, VALE, OTCQX:FSUMF

On Monday, the government set 2030 as the new deadline for peak emissions for the sector, against an earlier target of 2025.

The delay on steel targets matches recent rhetoric from the government on balancing green goals with other objectives; President Xi Jinping said last month that climate targets should not compromise supplies of commodities that "ensure the normal life of the masses."

Iron ore has rebounded more than 70% from November's plunge.