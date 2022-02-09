Republic Services is said in talks to purchase US Ecology
- Republic Services Inc.(NYSE:RSG) is said in advanced discussions to buy rival US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).
- A deal could be announced as soon as this week, according to a Bloomberg report. The report didn't include the price for a potential transaction. US Ecology has a market cap of about $850M and RSG's market cap is $40B.
- US Ecology provides environmental services to commercial and government entities. US Ecology shares gained 5% in regular trading. The company competes with larger rivals waste management companies including Republic (RSG), Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and GFL Environment (NYSE:GFL).
