Republic Services is said in talks to purchase US Ecology

Feb. 08, 2022 9:36 PM ETUS Ecology, Inc. (ECOL), RSGWM, GFL, WCNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Detail of a sanitation worker in protective suit holding a sprayer

FilippoBacci/E+ via Getty Images

  • Republic Services Inc.(NYSE:RSG) is said in advanced discussions to buy rival US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).
  • A deal could be announced as soon as this week, according to a Bloomberg report. The report didn't include the price for a potential transaction. US Ecology has a market cap of about $850M and RSG's market cap is $40B.
  • US Ecology provides environmental services to commercial and government entities. US Ecology shares gained 5% in regular trading. The company competes with larger rivals waste management companies including Republic (RSG), Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and GFL Environment (NYSE:GFL).
  • Also see SA contributor Unlocking Alpha's piece entitled "US Ecology: An Interesting Pick In The Waste Management Industry."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.