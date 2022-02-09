Asia-Pacific stocks firm as investors await U.S. inflation data

Japan +1.08%. Japan to hike gasoline subsidy to ¥5 a litre for the week, up from ¥3.7 a litre, an increase of a measly ¥1.3 a litre for the week

China +0.66%.

Hong Kong +1.97%.

Australia +1.13%. Australia – Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for February -1.3% m/m (vs. prior -2%).

Australian National Skills Commission data on the preliminary Internet Vacancy Index (IVI); +4.4% in January, +54% on pre-covid levels that is up by 10,918 available positions to 259,027 available positions, which is a 13-year high.

India +0.80%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 1.06% at 35,462.78 points, S&P 500 gained 0.84% to 4,521.52, while Nasdaq climbed 1.28% to 14,194.46.

BoE, Fed and BoC speakers coming up on Wednesday 09 February 2022.

Lending data from China is due soon - record new yuan loans expected, there is no scheduled time nor date for the release but February 10 to 15 is the window.

Oil prices nudged up following two sessions of losses after industry data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, offsetting concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran.

Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.01 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.47 a barrel, up 11 cents, or 0.1%.

Gold prices were steady near a two-week high scaled in the previous session, as inflationary risks and Russia-Ukraine tensions underpinned the safe-haven metal, despite the prospect of an aggressive rate hike by the U.S. central bank.

Spot gold was steady at $1,825.89 per ounce by 0108 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,826.30.

Among other metals, silver was steady at $23.18 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $1,026.94, and palladium was down 0.4% at $2,239.12.

U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.35%; S&P 500 +0.39%; Nasdaq +0.42%.