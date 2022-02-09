Equinor GAAP EPS of $1.04, revenue of $32.61B
- Equinor press release (NYSE:EQNR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.04.
- Revenue of $32.61B (+177.5% Y/Y).
- Adjusted earnings of $15.0 billion and $4.40 billion after tax in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The Board proposes increasing the fourth quarter quarterly cash dividend to 20 cents per share, increasing the share buy-back programme up to $5 billion for 2022, and announce an extraordinary quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share for four quarters.
- Equinor delivered a total equity production of 2,158 mboe per day in the fourth quarter, up from 2,043 mboe per day in the same period in 2020.
- Production from Troll phase 3, Martin Linge and increased production from Johan Sverdrup, as well as solid production efficiency and optimised gas production contributed to the growth.
- Outlook: Organic capital expenditures are estimated at an annual average of around USD 10 billion for 2022-2023 and at an annual average of around USD 12 billion for 2024-2025.
- Production for 2022 is estimated to be around 2% above 2021 level.
- Equinor’s ambition is to keep the unit of production cost in the top quartile of its peer group.
- Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce equity production by around 40 mboe per day for the full year of 2022.