Equinor GAAP EPS of $1.04, revenue of $32.61B

Feb. 09, 2022 1:43 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Equinor press release (NYSE:EQNR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.04.
  • Revenue of $32.61B (+177.5% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted earnings of $15.0 billion and $4.40 billion after tax in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The Board proposes increasing the fourth quarter quarterly cash dividend to 20 cents per share, increasing the share buy-back programme up to $5 billion for 2022, and announce an extraordinary quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share for four quarters.
  • Equinor delivered a total equity production of 2,158 mboe per day in the fourth quarter, up from 2,043 mboe per day in the same period in 2020.
  • Production from Troll phase 3, Martin Linge and increased production from Johan Sverdrup, as well as solid production efficiency and optimised gas production contributed to the growth.
  • Outlook: Organic capital expenditures are estimated at an annual average of around USD 10 billion for 2022-2023 and at an annual average of around USD 12 billion for 2024-2025.
  • Production for 2022 is estimated to be around 2% above 2021 level.
  • Equinor’s ambition is to keep the unit of production cost in the top quartile of its peer group.
  • Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce equity production by around 40 mboe per day for the full year of 2022.
