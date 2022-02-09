AEGON GAAP EPS of €0.24, revenue of €69.03B
Feb. 09, 2022 2:11 AM ETAegon N.V. (AEG), AEGOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AEGON press release (NYSE:AEG): Q4 GAAP EPS of €0.24.
- Gross Deposits of €69.03B (+56.2% Y/Y).
- It recorded €7.0B of net deposits in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Gross financial leverage remained stable at €5.92B, resulting in gross financial leverage ratio of 24.6% as at December 31, 2021.
- Outlook for 2022: Continued progress on its expense savings program aimed at reducing addressable expenses by EUR 400 million in 2023 compared with the base year 2019. Around EUR 1.2 billion operating capital generation before holding funding and operating expenses.
- EUR 550 to 600 million of free cash flow, an increase of EUR 100 million compared with the guidance from the 2020 Capital Markets Day.
- More linear growth – instead of the muted growth outlook provided at the 2020 Capital Markets Day – towards its target of around 25 eurocents dividend per common share over 2023.
- In addition, Aegon remains committed to its target to reduce gross financial leverage to EUR 5.0 billion to EUR 5.5 billion by 2023.
- FS