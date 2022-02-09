Mycronic GAAP EPS of SEK1.82, revenue of SEK1.29B
Feb. 09, 2022 2:22 AM ETMycronic AB (publ) (MICLF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mycronic press release (OTCPK:MICLF): Q4 GAAP EPS of SEK1.82.
- Revenue of SEK1.29B (+30.0% Y/Y).
- EBIT amounted to SEK 204M and EBIT margin was 16 percent.
- Order intake amounted to SEK 1,234M, up 43 percent
- It is the Board of Directors' opinion that consolidated net sales for 2022 will be at a level of SEK 5 billion vs. estimated growth of 13.04% Y/Y, based on prevailing exchange rates. Due to the product mix of announced orders in Pattern Generators with deliveries in 2022, the Group's EBIT margin is expected to be slightly above the long term financial target of >15 percent.