Elkem ASA GAAP EPS of NOK3.11, total operating income of NOK10.4B

Feb. 09, 2022 2:55 AM ETElkem ASA (ELKEF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Elkem ASA (OTC:ELKEF): Q4 GAAP EPS of NOK 3.11.
  • Total operating income of NOK 10.4B (+45.9% Y/Y).
  • EBITDA amounted to NOK 3,059M in the quarter, which was more than three times higher than fourth quarter 2020.
  • Elkem had cash and cash equivalents of NOK 7,040M as at 31 December 2021 and undrawn credit lines of around NOK 3,200M.
  • The board of directors has proposed a dividend of NOK 3.00 per share, representing 41% of the profit for 2021. The dividend is subject to approval from the annual general meeting on 27 April 2022.
  • Outlook for the first quarter 2022: Elkem continues to see a strong demand for its products, driven by the group’s strong market positions. Elkem’s integrated value chain is providing a sustainable competitive edge as a basis for solid profitability going forward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.