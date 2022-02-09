Elkem ASA GAAP EPS of NOK3.11, total operating income of NOK10.4B
Feb. 09, 2022 2:55 AM ETElkem ASA (ELKEF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elkem ASA (OTC:ELKEF): Q4 GAAP EPS of NOK 3.11.
- Total operating income of NOK 10.4B (+45.9% Y/Y).
- EBITDA amounted to NOK 3,059M in the quarter, which was more than three times higher than fourth quarter 2020.
- Elkem had cash and cash equivalents of NOK 7,040M as at 31 December 2021 and undrawn credit lines of around NOK 3,200M.
- The board of directors has proposed a dividend of NOK 3.00 per share, representing 41% of the profit for 2021. The dividend is subject to approval from the annual general meeting on 27 April 2022.
- Outlook for the first quarter 2022: Elkem continues to see a strong demand for its products, driven by the group’s strong market positions. Elkem’s integrated value chain is providing a sustainable competitive edge as a basis for solid profitability going forward.