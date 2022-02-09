Bell to raise $750M via debt offering
Feb. 09, 2022 3:33 AM ETBCE Inc. (BCE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) announced the public offering in the US of $750M aggregate principal amount of notes in one series.
- The 3.650% Series US-7 notes will mature on August 15, 2052 and will be issued at a price of $99.144 per $100 principal amount for a yield to maturity of 3.697%.
- The notes are being publicly offered in the United States through a syndicate of underwriters.
- Closing of the offering of the notes is expected to occur on February 11, 2022.
- The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BCE Inc.
- Net proceeds from the US Offering will be used towards the cost of funding the redemption of its C$1B principal amount 3.350% MTN Debentures, Series M-26, Due 2023.