Snap prices upsized $1.3B through private placement of convertible senior notes due 2028

Feb. 09, 2022 4:00 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has priced $1.3B aggregate principal amount of 0.125% convertible senior notes due March 1, 2028 in a private placement.
  • The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $1.25B.
  • Initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $200M of notes.
  • The sale of the notes is expected to close on February 11, 2022.
  • Interest of 0.125% per year will be payable semiannually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on September 1, 2022.
  • The initial conversion rate is 17.7494 of Snap Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to ~$56.34/share).
  • The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 50% to the $37.56 per share closing price as on February 8, 2022.
  • Estimated net proceeds of ~$1,284.5M will use ~$153.4M of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remaining for general corporate purposes.
  • The company may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies or for repurchases of securities.
  • In connection with the pricing of the notes, the company intends to enter into capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers of the notes.
