European stocks buoyant ahead of U.S. inflation data

London +0.74%.

Germany +1.36%. Germany December trade balance €6.8 billion vs €10.9 billion prior

France +1.55%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 1.4%, with tech stocks climbing to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

Global investors are awaiting key data on Thursday, with the U.S. Labor Department set to release January’s consumer price index figures.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than three basis point to 1.92%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down five basis point to 0.22%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down six basis point to 1.43%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.40%; CAC +0.67%; DAX +1.45% and EURO STOXX +1.23%.