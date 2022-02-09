Bowman prices follow-on offering at $16/share

Feb. 09, 2022 4:24 AM ETBowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Bowman Consulting (NASDAQ:BWMN) has priced its previously announced follow-on public offering at $16.00/share.
  • A total of 900,000 shares of common stock are being sold by Bowman and 150,000 shares of common stock are being sold by an existing stockholder of Bowman.
  • Underwriters to purchase up to an additional 157,500 shares of common stock.
  • Net proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes, investment in organic growth, and the funding of potential acquisitions.
  • Bowman will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholder.
