First year crypto goes all-in on Super Bowl advertising

Crypto companies are set to take a big part in Super Bowl LVI, with the ability to advertise on the largest stage in the world. In recent times, watching commercials has turned into somewhat of a similar tradition as the game itself, with many firms shelling out up to $7M for a 30-second slot. Some are even calling it the "Crypto Bowl," a play on the "Dot-Com Bowl" in 2000, when early, speculative internet companies sought to gain mainstream acceptance (remember the Pets.com liquidation?). Legal sports betting on the Super Bowl may top $1B - which stocks might win?

Snapshot: New crypto brands like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and Crypto.com are not the only ones getting in on the action. Old timers, like Budweiser (NYSE:BUD), are also throwing their hat in the ring, running an online NFT contest during the big game. Others will make a point of exploring blockchain technologies, while an ad from crypto exchange FTX features a trading spoof on now-retired quarterback Tom Brady. "I've missed out on a lot, but I'm not going to miss out on this," reads another FTX commercial called "The Dust Bowl," which warns viewers to get into the sector while they still can. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX to give out bitcoin to winners of Super Bowl contest.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has seized about $3.6B in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) stolen during a 2016 hack of the Bitfinex currency exchange - the largest financial confiscation to date. Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan were arrested for the alleged conspiracy, and were accused of conspiring to launder 119,754 Bitcoins (BTC-USD) that were stolen from the platform. Using fictitious identities, the couple deposited stolen funds into accounts at a number of virtual currency exchanges and darknet markets, and then withdrew the capital in a practice known as "chain-hopping."

What's the fair value of Bitcoin? Around $38,000, or 13% below the current trading price, according to JPMorgan strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou. The estimate is based on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) being about four times as volatile as gold, though JPMorgan's long-term theoretical target - which would mirror the total amount of gold held privately for investment purposes - suggests the crypto could potentially reach $150,000. "The biggest challenge for Bitcoin going forward is its volatility and the boom and bust cycles that hinder further institutional adoption," the strategists added in the research note.